INDIANAPOLIS — Inflation isn’t President Joe Biden’s fault.
Nor, for that matter, is it or would it have been former President Donald Trump’s fault.
The entire world is struggling through an inflationary period. Prices for things are higher just about everywhere around the globe.
Much of the focus of Americans’ ire about those rising prices has been on the cost of gasoline. It’s true that gas prices in the United States have been higher than at any time since the recession of 2008.
But the reality is that Americans pay far less for gasoline than citizens of many other countries do. Our neighbors to the north in Canada pay almost 20% more per gallon than we do. The folks in Hong Kong must cough up almost three times as much money for a gallon of gas as Americans do.
In fact, among the 170 nations around the world in which the cost of gasoline consumption is tracked, the United States ranks squarely in the middle—85th.
The reasons for the worldwide surge in prices are complicated.
The COVID-19 pandemic with its varied shutdowns encouraged many businesses to shutter for a time or at least slow down production, which created supply-chain problems once the world began to open up again. Any time demand exceeds supply, prices tend to rise.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only complicated this dynamic. If there’s anything markets abhor it is uncertainty and the unknown nature of how the bloody conflict will turn out also serves to drive prices up.
The biggest factor, though, is one we have known about for quite some time. We’re entering an era that will be defined by a worldwide labor shortage.
Economists have been warning us for more than a decade that labor was going to grow increasingly scarcer. We’re only at the beginning of the worst of this problem. By 2030, some economists have warned, the world will face a labor shortfall as great as 25%.
That means employment rates will surge, which also means that wages will climb, too.
That can be a good thing, but it also means prices will rise. There are very few goods or services that we purchase that are not in some way the product of human labor, which means that, the more we get paid, the more we will pay.
But my purpose is not to dive deep into challenges of global economics. There are people much better qualified to do that.
No, what I want to explore is the American myopia when it comes to huge, world-shaping events. Even if, say, a pandemic or global shortage affects every human being on the planet, we Americans all too often think it touches only us—or that our troubles are the only ones that matter.
Some of this, doubtless, is the result of the United States’ emergence as a superpower following World War II. Because we were the mightiest military force on the planet and perhaps the only developed economy that had not been battered by years of total war, we strode the planet like a colossus.
This encouraged us to believe that we Americans could shape events, rather than respond to them as the rest of humanity must.
This is a dangerous illusion in several ways.
First, it provoked resentment even among the United States’ allies. Arrogance rarely is an attractive quality.
Second, it prompted us to think we had an immunity from consequence. No one does, particularly when there are forces—a deadly and rapidly mutating virus, for example—that are beyond control.
Third, and perhaps most important, it causes us to think that we can achieve more through the political process than we can. Being angry at the president—any president—over rising gas prices may give us the fantasy that we can control events larger than us, but it is just that.
A fantasy.
Children have the luxury of disappearing into fantasy worlds when confronted with painful realities. Adults, though, are supposed to face the world as it is and find a way to meet its challenges.
There are reasons not to like Joe Biden, just as there are reasons not to like Donald Trump.
Inflation and gas prices aren’t among those reasons.
