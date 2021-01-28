INDIANAPOLIS — Rand Paul couldn’t keep from crowing.
After a procedural challenge to the impeachment of former President Donald Trump by the Republican U.S. senator from Kentucky failed on a 55-45 vote, Paul gloated that the tally “shows that impeachment is dead on arrival.”
Maybe.
Maybe not.
Paul cited evidence of this with his usual casual disregard for both facts and logic.
He argued that, because 45 of the 50 Republicans in the Senate voted in favor of his motion — “95 percent of the caucus,” he said — the effort to hold the former president accountable for inciting insurrection was doomed to fail.
There are a couple of things wrong with Paul’s thinking.
The first is that 45 of 50 senators makes for 90 percent, not 95 percent. With first-rate math skills like that at the senator’s disposal, it’s no wonder that he and his fellow deep thinkers always are convinced that tax cuts for the rich will produce big budget surpluses, rather than the long string of massive deficits they’ve left in their wake.
But expecting a rabid partisan such as Paul to demonstrate factual precision is like counting on a rhinoceros to dance “The Nutcracker.” He’s simply not built for the task.
Paul’s inability to do basic math, though, is not the biggest problem with his analysis.
The larger difficulty is that he’s just wrong. The Constitution establishes clearly that the power to impeach a president resides exclusively with the U.S. House of Representatives, not the Senate.
(The Senate’s role is to try the impeached president and determine whether the commander-in-chief merits removal from office and, by separate vote, being banned from ever holding federal office again.)
There’s something about self-styled constitutional purists such as Paul that always prompts them to assert constitutional powers that they do not possess in the name of defending the Constitution. Paul pushed his colleagues to risk the wrath of Trump’s angry followers over a vote that had just slightly more weight and meaning than a resolution honoring a sectional basketball championship team.
Bet they just loved that.
The second problem is that we’re still early — very early — in this process.
In the days since Jan. 6, when Trump urged his followers to march on the U.S. Capitol and they ended up ransacking the place, we have learned a lot. Investigators have discovered that there were credible threats to assassinate former Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, among others.
There also is evidence that the assault on the Capitol was better organized than initially suspected and that some Republican members of Congress may have been in contact with the organizers.
Law enforcement officials say they already have arrested more than 130 people connected with the assault on the building and that they have a list of at least 300 more suspects.
Democrats in the Senate had their reasons for not moving on the impeachment question immediately.
The reason most frequently cited is that they wanted to give President Joe Biden a chance to get his Cabinet picks through the Senate before they launched into trying Trump for a second time.
There’s truth to that.
But the Senate Democrats also know that time is their friend on this one. The longer they drag the impeachment proceedings out, the more likely it is that even more damaging information about the insurrection will be released.
That will mean that Republicans in the Senate will be put in increasingly difficult positions.
And, make no mistake about it, Donald Trump — with the help of Rand Paul — has put GOP senators in a classic damned-if-they-do-damned-if-they-don’t situation.
Either they vote to convict Trump and enrage the former president’s MAGA [followers].
Or they condone insurrection and offend the suburban voters who will decide elections in America for the next decade.
Savvy Republicans understand this, which is why they’re doing their best to straddle the fence.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, may have sold his soul, but not his brain. That’s why he’s waiting to commit himself irrevocably on the impeachment question. He knows the GOP will take a hit whatever the party does, but it’s too early to know which course will be the costliest.
That’s what McConnell is calculating right now.
And his math skills are better than Rand Paul’s are.
