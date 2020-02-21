Unless your Christian faith tradition falls close to the Roman Catholic Church, you may not know a great deal about observing the season of Lent, the days leading up to Easter or Resurrection Sunday.
Lent is a period of 40 days that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on the day before Easter Sunday. It is supposed to be a time of fasting, repentance and preparation for Easter. As a part of the Lenten tradition, Christians volunteer their time to help others during the period. Some choose to sacrifice something of value during the period.
Tuesday, Feb. 25 is known as Fat Tuesday. Some traditions refer to it as Mardi Gras Day or Shrove Day. It is a day of celebration leading up to the sacrifice and solemn nature of Lent and Ash Wednesday.
The times of the festival season varies from city to city and tradition to tradition. Many cities, like New Orleans, consider Mardi Gras to stretch the entire period from the Twelfth Night of Christmas (the beginning of Epiphany) to Ash Wednesday. Mobile, Alabama begins their celebration activities in November, with balls and social events, parades and celebrations taking place all the way up to midnight before Ash Wednesday.
Ash Wednesday takes its name from the practice of placing ashes across the foreheads of the participants in the form of a cross. Its purpose was to cause people to celebrate the day, to remind them of human mortality, and as a sign of mourning and repentance before God. Traditionally, the ashes used were gathered from the burning of the palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday services.
For the last several years I have tried to spend the days leading to Easter by placing a stronger emphasis on my personal spiritual growth. I used to believe that the correct way to do that was to concentrate more on the sacrifice and suffering that Jesus endured to forgive my sins. But truthfully that has never been an easy thing for me. It is difficult to stay that focused on such a harsh and painful experience for any length of time. My mind wanders, not because I don’t want to be spiritual, but because I can’t really fathom the horror and pain Jesus endured. I have no real point of reference or connection.
Instead I try to concentrate on deepening my understanding and application of spiritual truths and passages associated with Easter with which I could relate. Can I take my Christianity to a deeper, more consistent level of faith?
This year, let’s journey to the Upper Room.
The phrase “the upper room” is first found in the Bible all the way back to the time of David and his instructions and blueprints for the building of the Temple given to his son Solomon (1 Chronicles 28:11-12). Upper rooms were spacious, a luxury afforded by the wealthy to entertain and offer hospitality to family and friends. But the New Testament packs a crowd of importance into these chamber walls.
Following Jesus’ ascension into heaven, the disciples returned to the city of Jerusalem to the upper room, where they were staying (Acts 1:12-14). The room was quite likely the one in which they had gathered to share their final Passover meal with Jesus (John 13:1-20). The room not only provided them with space, it protected them by giving them privacy. They needed a place to debrief, to pray, to experience the gamut of emotions, to fellowship and truly become of one accord.
The Upper Room was often a place for the believers to gather and experience the miraculous hand of God. The disciples were gathered in an Upper Room twice and were blessed by the appearance of the risen Lord (John 20:19, 26). Peter raises the lifeless body of Tabitha in an upper room (Acts 9:39). Paul preaches all night to believers in an upper room and brings back to life a young man named Eutychus (Acts 20:8-10).
Think back to the days before Jesus was about to go to the cross. The Master sent the disciples into the city of Jerusalem, seeking a man carrying a jar of water. Mark records in his gospel, “And he will show you a large upper room, furnished and ready. Go there and prepare for us” (Mark 14:16).
The events that took place before and after the crucifixion of Christ will never be forgotten. The entire life and ministry of Jesus are captured in a handful of precious moments in the Upper Room. In this private place, the disciples – both then and now – are treated to an understanding of a servant’s heart, a high priest’s petitions, a Savior’s sacrifice and a Redeemer’s revelry. The truth of God’s Word crystalized in the minds and hearts of these believers.
While the upper rooms of the Bible were real physical places, it may be just as important for us today to find a figurative place where we remember the ministry of our Savior. We need a spiritual sanctuary for our spirits to be welcomed and nurtured, to be embraced and cherished. We desire an atmosphere that isn’t antagonistic to the working of our faith. We long for the quiet to draw us to the throne of the King of kings, the Lord of lords. This sacred place must transform us, affirm our calling and strengthen us for ministry.
So come with me to the Upper Room … our private place to prepare and ponder what God has done. Over the next several weeks leading to Easter, we will look at several aspects of our faith that are highlighted by the events in the upper room.
— Tom May is a freelance writer and educator, and a columnist for the News and Tribune. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
