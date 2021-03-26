50-cent cigarette tax hike too little
For years, health and business groups in Indiana have called for a $2 increase in the cigarette tax, saying it’s the most effective policy to reduce smoking and improve health. And, following the pandemic, you would think public health would be a top priority for our lawmakers.
Unfortunately, state representatives just approved a state budget that contains a 50-cent cigarette tax increase. All available evidence shows that a small cigarette tax increase, especially anything less than one dollar, won’t do much to improve health or drive down smoking rates and it is not supported by public health groups.
So, I am asking Sen. Ron Grooms to help fix this mess in the state senate. The senate should either increase the tax by a dollar or more or strip the tax out of the budget bill altogether. The health challenges Indiana faces are too serious to simply settle for a 50-cent cigarette tax hike.
Audrey Baines, Jeffersonville
