The cultural event of the summer is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brilliant play “Hamilton,” now streaming on Disney Plus. The play that first swept into the American consciousness four years ago is now finally available to watch at home, rather than just listening to the soundtrack or seeing it in-person at a theatre.
Upon watching it this week, I was struck by how young Mr. Hamilton — originally from the Caribbean island of Nevis, in what was then the British West Indies — first came to the United States in order to further his education (“a scholarship to King’s College,” as he says in the musical; King's College now known as New York's Columbia University).
This example goes to show how great minds from all over the world have been coming to universities in the United States since even before our nation declared independence in 1776. The recent announcement by the Trump Administration’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) officials that international students would not be allowed to attend U.S. colleges and universities that go online in the fall is an affront to American values.
Virtual learning is a reality in the COVID-19 era, even at the highest levels of scholarship. Though they may be attending classes over Zoom, international students will still be stimulating the U.S. economy by buying from local restaurants, shopping from local stores, and paying rent at local housing units. And that is just the financial aspect; their cultural and intellectual contributions to American society are invaluable.
Many so-called American patriots like to view the United States as an example to the rest of the world; why, then, should the country turn away the best and brightest young minds on earth who want to come here? Whether they are at Harvard or IU Southeast, Stanford or U of L, Vanderbilt or Ball State, international students make this country a better place. America’s colleges have been shining a light to the rest of the world for well over 250 years; if I.C.E. has its way, that light may soon go dark.
I will close by quoting some of Hamilton’s last lines in Manuel’s musical: “America, you great unfinished symphony, you sent for me; you let me make a difference. [America,] a place where even orphan immigrants can leave their fingerprints and rise up.”
Tobin Williamson, Charlestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.