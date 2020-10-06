I want to share with Floyd County voters my recommendation of Ann Carruthers-Brown for School Board. I have known Ann for over 30 years, since our time together working at a Louisville law firm. Ann currently serves our community through her position as Director of Prevent Child Abuse Clark & Floyd Counties and her life’s work has been serving and supporting the abused, health-challenged, addicted and trauma-affected children and adults in our community.
Ann’s educational background in organizational leadership, psychology, diversity and inclusivity, too, greatly contributes to her qualifications for School Board membership. Most importantly, Ann lives and serves according to a steadfast moral and ethical compass, openly and respectfully listens to the input and concerns of others, encourages collaboration and cooperation toward reaching shared goals, and tackles every societal and individual issue with a proactive, forward-thinking and team-oriented mindset.
Ann has raised two children to happy, healthy and productive adulthood and does all things with an unwavering heart and attitude rooted in kindness, social and individual fairness and justice, and the highest level of ethics. Ann brings to all endeavors heart and brains, compassion and experience. Our students, parents, teachers, administrators and community would benefit from Ann’s service-oriented commitment to every sector of our community, regardless of socioeconomic, race, religion, ethnicity or circumstance.
Your vote for Ann Carruthers-Brown is a vote for bettering our schools and more conscientiously serving our children and community. Thank you for your time.
Bev Lozier , New Albany
