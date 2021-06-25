I was disappointed to see a pejorative term for the Asian American community published in a recent letter to the editor in the News & Tribune. Given how this term is discouraged by the Associated Press (AP) Stylebook, I was especially surprised to see it allowed in print.
The term, originally used to reflect geographical reference relative to Europe, evolved to develop strong connotations of “exotic” and “the other.” In 2002, Washington state legislation deemed the term “outdated and pejorative” and mandated that it be removed from government documents. In 2009, New York General Assemblywoman Grace Meng and State Senator Craig Johnson passed similar legislation. Upon signing the bill into law, New York Governor David Paterson noted that the word “…does not describe ethnic origin, background or even race; in fact, it has deep and demeaning historical roots.” As a U.S. Congresswoman, Grace Meng worked to pass equivalent legislation in 2016, which passed unanimously in both the House and Senate. The bill replaced all instances of the term with “Asian American.” Representative Meng noted, “We believe that what’s on our laws is symbolic and we are using this opportunity to educate future generations.” This bill also corrected outdated terminology for other racial and ethnic groups.
The evolution of language is often messy and non-uniform; some within the Asian and Asian American community state that they do not find the term offensive. But in a time of heightened xenophobia and violence, let us err on the side of respect by being thoughtful and intentional with our language.
Kate Snyder, Ph.D, Charlestown
