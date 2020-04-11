Beside me all along
I heard of You when I was a child...the churches told me Your Love had conditions.
As I grew into darkness and You brought me back to Your Light ...I came to my own rendition.
I know I don’t know what I cannot conceive, but I know more of Your Love now than then.
You’ve shown me through Life, through all dissimilar Loves..to get back to You.. I had to go where I’ve been.
I Thank You for all of the Good in my Life, for all that wasn’t so good at that time.
For had I not experienced the depths of that pain, I don’t think I would’ve felt Your Divine.
You are as real as I AM, You came to show us THE WAY, and Your Way is the way of Love.
It’s hard to remember as we go through our day...to have Faith and Hope and Trust.
I shall contemplate You and Your Teachings...I shall keep You in the forefront of my mind.
When I feel overwhelmed with sadness or Joy...I shall see your footprints right beside mine.
Kim Poore, Jeffersonville
