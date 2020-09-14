People are struggling financially. Gas is cheap, but is wasted idling for no reason. What are the effects of greenhouse gases when multiple cars and trucks sit and idle? I ask because it appears the Jeffersonville county engineer or whomever is responsible for our traffic patterns, is unaware or not addressing such concerns with regard to Highway 62.
From Bethany Road to 265, 62 is starting to resemble Dixie Highway. I understand paving is ongoing and appreciate the improvements. What I don’t appreciate is the unnecessary sitting and waiting. It is 4.2 miles to the traffic circle from Bethany Road. There are six traffic lights in that stretch with one more to be added for a total of seven. On average during non-peak commuting times it takes 10-12 minutes to traverse 4.2 miles. My wife and I have tested it, and going through River Ridge to 265 via Industrial Drive is usually faster despite it being longer with a lower speed limit, 35 versus 55/45. One of us is usually home two minutes faster although we occasionally arrive simultaneously.
I truly love what is happening with Jeff, the growth, the progress, but with that comes the responsibility to plan and account for traffic patterns. I’ve tried to figure out whether or not there are sensors, as the 62/Bethany interchange seems to trip when I sit in the turn lane to enter Bethany. But at other intersections, I’ve sat while the traffic east and west on 62 is stopped, and then the north goes. Then the south goes. Then the turn lanes on 62 get a green arrows without a single car in the turn lane. Meanwhile the traffic idles away while the turn lanes sit empty. Are there no sensors?
My favorite light is at River Ridge Circle, where the east bound 62 traffic gets a longer left turn arrow than the west bound. There’s nothing to turn into but a grassy field. Can’t we time the lights to keep the main thoroughfare moving? Why can’t we give the turn option on the north/south intersections then a sold green as opposed to one direction at a time?
If River Ridge continues to grow it is imperative we adjust traffic patterns and invest in the appropriate infrastructure to keep Jeffersonville a “city on the move.” Without that, we’re just another bit of bloated urban sprawl.
Clay Gabhart, Charlestown
