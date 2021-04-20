Biblical plagues ‘fictive history’
This is in response to Tom May’s April 18, 2021, “Getting to the heart and importance of spiritual cleaning” column.
When I came to part 2, where he wrote, “Work to soften the heart, keeping it from becoming hardened,” I immediately thought, “Please, Tom, please do not let me see that you used the Exodus story of Pharaoh’s hardening of the heart as an example.” He did. Exodus 7:13; Pharaoh, “hardened his heart.”
The problem with the familiar Exodus story of the Lord delivering His people from Egypt using Moses and the 10 plagues is that Pharaoh has three different situations of his heart hardening: his hardening of his heart, the Lord forcing him to harden his heart, and no clarity of if his hardening heart being the result of the Lord or of himself having already hardened his heart. So, here is the result from my inspection:
The Lord did it: 10 times; 4:21, 7:3, 9:12, 10:1, 10:20, 10:27, 11:10, 14:4, 14:8, and 14:17.
Pharaoh did it: 3 times; 8:15, 8:30, and 9:34
Not sure which one did it: 5 times; 7:13, 7:14, 7:22, 8:19, and 9:17.
We’re even told why the Lord was hardening Pharaoh’s heart: 10:1-2, “Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘Go to Pharaoh; for I have hardened his heart…in order that I may show these signs of mine among them, and that you may tell your children and grandchildren how I made fools of the Egyptians and what signs I have done among them — so that you may know that I am the Lord.’” So, 10 horrible plagues, horrible suffering and death and the death of all of the Egyptian’s first born so the Lord could impress His people: but there is good news ahead.
I remember this “hardening of the heart” situation because I remember during my traditional believing Christian days (before September 05, 1981) asking my parents and my church “Spiritual” teachers about the unfairness of Pharaoh not having a freedom of choice and the whole situation being planned by the Lord and I received the typical answer, “Well, Larry, it’s just one of those mysteries of the Lord.” Translation: It’s that faith thing and do not question it.
Now, in closing, the good news. There was no suffering. It is not a “mystery.” It never happened; fictive history or a myth. From “The Bible Unearthed” by Finkelstein and Silberman, page 60, “the Merneptah stele refers to Israel as a group of people already in Canaan. But we have no clue, not even a single word, about early Israelites in Egypt: neither in monumental inscriptions, on walls in temples, nor in tomb inscriptions, nor in papyri.”
The Lord is “off the hook.”
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
