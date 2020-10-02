A friend of mine reminded me about one segment that seemed to get lost in all the chaos. I believe a lot of people in S. IN can identify with it and shows that Mr. Biden has experiences and better understands the everyday struggles of the American family. When Trump tried to criticize Biden’s son, rather than try to deflect or deny or change the subject, Biden replied, “My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem. He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it, and I'm proud of him." I am sure there are many of us who wish we could say those words.
Biden has also overcome obstacles such as stuttering and lost loved ones. It is comforting to think a man with understanding and compassion may end up being our President. He would have my vote on this regardless of any other issue. We need healing and peace and compassion coming from the very top. To me that is something the Christian community needs to seriously think about when they cast their vote.
Virginia Peck, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.