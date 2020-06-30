Letters to the Editor

Recently sent a letter headlined Thievery or Racism telling of our Black Lives Matter sign that was stolen from our property. Well, we put up a second one on Saturday and by this morning, it too was stolen.

It seems daunting enough to combat stealing but stealing a BLM sign is smacking of blatant misunderstanding, racism, white privilege. Should I go on?

Again, we placed the sign in hopes of raising awareness and hopefully initiating dialogue. Now what?

Jacob and Susan Ems, Floyds Knobs

