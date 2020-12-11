Prince of Peace offers hope
This has been a difficult season, but remember the Christmas season is one of hope. A saviour came to earth, as a baby, and all God. Jesus is hope for all of us. That is why He came, became a human, to be our messiah, to save us from our sins. He literally came to die for our sins, but He also showed us how to live.
Fortunately, his biography is written in the Bible. It begins this Christmas season. Have the joy, the love, the excitement of Christmas. Keep Jesus in the season, it is his birthday that we celebrate this season. We need to focus on this hope. We need to have something greater than ourselves to rely on.
The Old Testament prophet Isaiah (9:6), says He will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. This was some time prior to Jesus arrival at Bethlehem that Christmas day. Remember He is the Prince of Peace. Peace, that is something we all need, during pandemics, social unrest, political craziness and just life. Try this Prince of Peace.
Mitch Harlan, Jeffersonville
