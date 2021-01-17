Clark Memorial vaccine site 'happiest place on earth'
From the start of this pandemic, we have looked to our healthcare workers to treat COVID-19 patients. Now, we are relying on them to administer the long-awaited vaccine. They face a high calling, but I have no doubt they will execute this mission diligently and with the same care they approach all things. Clark Memorial Health has already proved to do so.
As of Jan. 10, Clark Memorial has administered 6,277 vaccines to healthcare professionals and first responders. Now, they’re starting Phase 1: vaccinating Hoosiers who are 80 and older, a demographic that is at the highest risk of falling ill or dying from COVID-19. The hospital committed to 16 weeks of distribution, and they are currently in their fourth week. I know they will persevere, but I was also glad to hear Clark County Health Department is joining the efforts. Now, there will be two different locations to get vaccinated.
I was not surprised to hear the staff describe the vaccine location as the happiest place on earth. As somebody who worked at Clark Memorial for 12 years, it will always hold a special place in my heart. They truly do have the best staff — dedicated to caring for one another and their patients. I have also volunteered to administer the vaccine, and I hope other licensed physicians will join me, especially on weekends when they need volunteers the most.
The morale and speed of distribution speaks to the hospital’s leadership. I want to specifically commend Martin Padgett, Chief Executive Officer of Clark Memorial Health, for having a well-organized and safe vaccine location. During challenging times, we look to our leaders, and Martin has certainly set a strong example for the staff.
We must be patient during this vaccination period, but we also must keep the faith in our healthcare workers and one another.
State Rep. Rita Fleming, Jeffersonville
