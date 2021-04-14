This is in response to Beth Barker’s April 7 letter, “We all are ‘real Americans.’”
I will not be addressing the “Real Americans” issue; instead, I will be addressing certain supporting data in her letter.
Barker is surprised that the N&T editors would print a statement from one of their columnist that she finds offensive. I’m going to “stick my neck out” and state their position is that opinions by their columnist are not, necessarily, their opinions.
Barker stated that the majority of the N&T readers are conservatives. This “fact” and other data in her letter needs supporting references; where did Barker obtain this information?
Barker stated that the majority of our military and law enforcement overwhelmingly supported Trump. Military voting intention for 2016 had Trump over Clinton 41% to 21%. However, for 2020, Biden led Trump 41% to 37%. On her “overwhelming” claim on law enforcement, my research supported Barker’s claim; in 2016 and 2020, the FOP union (335,000 members) and the NAPO (244,000 members), in 2020 only, did endorse Trump (statista.com; business.com; cbsnews.com).
Concerning Barker’s criticism of [Barb] Anderson in that Republican presidents pulled our economy out of “…its downward spiral…,” much like Trump did over Obama, the data I found did not always support her. One source gave the “Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock Index [DJIA]” for Carter through Trump. The DJIA is a proxy for overall economic prosperity. Here are their values: Carter, -0.7; Reagan, 147.3; H.W. Bush, 41.3; Clinton, 228.9; W. Bush, -26.5; OBAMA, 148.3; TRUMP, 35.5. One site listed the top 10 presidents who created the most jobs: Obama sixth and Trump was not listed. Another site gave which presidents have delivered the best S&P Stock Returns (%): Obama 182 and Trump 43. Finally, my last site measured the gross domestic product [GDP]: Obama 1.6 and Trump 0.4 (the-dispatch.com; thebalance.com; forbes.com; thebalance.com).
In previous letters, Barker has stressed the violence of the BLM protests instead of their racial inequality purpose. I believe I can speak for Anderson with myself that we did not approve of the “protesters” degrading our returning Vietnam veterans. But to label the Vietnam era as a totally uncivilized time ignores the accomplishments of the ‘60s, early ‘70s, of which one of our greatest accomplishes was the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
I was shocked when Barker stated, “This (the Vietnam) era was a time of upheaval, anger, mistrust, and division MUCH LIKE WHAT WE ARE GOING THROUGH NOW.” (Capitalization mine). Does she mean like what happened at our Capitol on Jan. 6?
Concerning Barker’s statement that 40% of American voters believed the 2020 election was fraudulent, I will assume she obtained this from Ted Cruz, who used 39% based on his derivation of a Reuters/IPSOS poll, Nov. 13-17. However, Chris Jackson, an IPSOS pollster, stated a more accurate survey they did yielded a value of 28% of which 79% of them were Republicans (politifact.com).
Barker keeps writing her letters and, therefore, I must keep rebutting them. Like my last letter to Tom May, I thought of a song from the GREATEST rock group of all time, “Rush,” that sort of fits our situation, called “Lessons”: (LOL)
“Sweet memories. Flashing very quickly by.
Reminding me. Giving me a reason why.
I know that. My goal is more than a thought.
I’ll be there. When I teach what I’ve been taught.
You know I’ve told you before!
But you didn’t hear me then!
So you still question why!
You didn’t listen again!
Sweet memories. I never thought it would be like this.
Reminding me. Just how close I came to miss.
I know that. This is the way for me to go.
You’ll be there! When you know what I know!”
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Farmland being gobbled up
Noting that March is National Agriculture Month, Lt. Gov. [Suzanne] Crouch recently issued a statement touting Indiana’s agriculture in a piece titled, “Every month should be ag month in Indiana.” I agree with her comments on the importance of our food producers, but it is more wishful thinking than reality. At the rate our farms and fields are being replaced by high-density subdivisions and other developments, including here in Floyd County, March will soon be re-designated as Agriculture History Month.
Cassandra Seer, Edwardsville
