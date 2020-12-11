Reasons for Harris vote ‘too cliche’
The two County Commissioners’ response as to why they want to change the Floyd County Health Officer in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic was a little too cliché. They gave the usual social issues of homelessness, opioid addiction, etc. Their last comment of Community Economic Development caught my attention. Really?
Typically, several factors need to be in place for successful economic development. Like infrastructure, such as roads. And we have several I-64 interchanges, along with U.S. 150, State Roads 64 and 62, as well as several heavily traveled local feeder roads. And as we all know, any or all of these can be a nightmare during daily rush hour. So that criteria has been met.
Available land would be another economic development requirement. Although the City of New Albany and New Albany Township have been pretty much built out, a Sunday drive through the other Floyd County Townships would show a large amount of still-undeveloped land.
But, what infrastructure would involve our local Floyd County Health Department? You guessed it — county-wide sewers — which would require a concerted effort by local health department officials to communicate this objective to the State Health Department level. I doubt that Dr. Harris, who is also an Emergency Room physician, would have the time needed for this. Maybe Commissioners Schellenberger and Carruthers have a doctor in mind who is willing to give them what they want.
Our most recently elected County Commissioner, Tim Kamer, has not explained why he voted “no” to not certifying our current Health Officer. Maybe Mr. Kamer actually listens when people in rural Floyd County express the desire to keep Floyd County rural. That obviously won’t happen with sewers.
Another piece of this puzzle was recently put in place with the passage of the “Conservation Subdivision Ordinance,” which allows for rezoning for much greater density, which also requires sewers.
Speculation is just that — “speculation.” But what else are we to do when we are obviously left in the dark by our elected officials?
Carol Lamb, Floyds Knobs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.