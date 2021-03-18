I am writing this letter on the evening of Wednesday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. My day began by hearing people say “top of the morning to ya!” and joking about someone who forgot to wear green to their virtual meeting. Throughout the day, I saw social media posts and official statements from politicians, private companies, even public transit agencies celebrating all things Irish. As someone who comes from Irish heritage, I am happy to see how much this culture is valued.
Sadly, the juxtaposition of celebrating Irish-Americans today while Asian-Americans are facing increasingly dangerous attacks is harrowing. Over the past year, attacks on Asian-Americans have been rising steadily, most recently involving a targeted attack on Asian-American women that resulted in eight people being fatally shot in Georgia. According to eyewitness reports, the radicalized young man said he was going to “kill all the Asians.” Here in Indiana, which likes to pride itself on its “Hoosier Hospitality,” there have been documented events of discrimination against Asian-Americans at hotels, restaurants and gas stations.
Last week, the Indiana chapter of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum asked Gov. Holcomb to denounce Asian-American discrimination. To his credit, today he said “there is no place for it, not just in Indiana, but in the country.” So, kudos to Gov. Holcomb for that acknowledgment.
Meanwhile, Sen. Todd Young spoke on the Senate floor for 10 minutes today about… basketball. Worse, Sen. Mike Braun (or at least his communications team) spent the day making transphobic discriminatory posts on Facebook at least four times today alone. As far as I can tell, there have been no statements on the matter by U.S. Rep. Hollingsworth, State Sen. Garten, or State Rep. Payne (the elected officials serving my location). For months now, various officials have been spreading racial dog whistles against China and Chinese people due to COVID-19. Now, the least they can do is condemn the violence against Asian-Americans that is happening throughout the country, even here in Indiana. Their words (or, conversely, silence) clearly matter.
In August 1855, Louisville’s German and Irish communities were attacked by anti-immigrant nativists in the “Bloody Monday” riots, which left at least 22 people dead. Hopefully it won’t take 166 years for the different types of Asian-American immigrants to reach the same level of acceptance Irish-Americans have now.
Stop Asian Hate.
Tobin Williamson, Charlestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.