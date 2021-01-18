Tired of double standard, media bias
It is interesting to read letters of outrage against elected officials exercising their rights to challenge an election. Democrats challenged three Republican presidential victories — in 2001, 2005, and 2017, which was legal and constitutionally permitted. I must have missed your letters. Where was your moral outrage when Democrats challenged states’ voting practices back then? Or was that pre-”TDS” (Trump Derangement Syndrome)?
The double standards regarding recent events in Washington D.C. is disappointing. It was outrageous what those protesters did. What bothers me and millions of other U.S. citizens is the outright duplicity we have been subjected to for years. Where was the outrage and condemnation of all the riots and attacks the last 7 months? Oh yes, we just learned that Tribune columnist Daniel Suddeath is “infuriated with “Whataboutism.” It sounds as if he resents having media biases pointed out.
Democratic operatives, Hollywood personalities, media pundits, liberal politicians and others held mock assassinations of Trump, called for violence against Republicans, encouraged violent riots, engaged in shooting of Congressional leaders, and other incidents. Vice Pres.-elect Harris continues to advocate for protests and fundraises bail for rioting thugs. Nancy Pelosi joked about and dismissed the rioters in Oregon. Democrats and the media (one and the same in the minds of many) continue to promote the lie that those were “mainly peaceful protests.” More than 500 policemen were injured; 30+ people were killed; monuments destroyed, two billion+ dollars in damages to cities, people’s homes and businesses, federal property, etc. — and not one word of condemnation — because they supposedly had “justifiable grievances.” People set fires and tried to breach the White House. Biden never once condemned any of that violence. He is charging racism and promising quick legislation against dangerous “ideological” viewpoints — a threat to any political speech the liberals disagree with.
People wonder why folks are frustrated with today’s media and Democratic leadership. Common logic dictates should someone cut me off in traffic, I am not permitted to engage in road rage and begin firing a gun at them. At sporting events where officiating is obviously one-sided, fans become irate; tempers flare on the playing floor. Does that justify fighting in the stands or engaging in brutal retaliation? Of course not! Someone is killed by law enforcement. Does that justify going on a killing spree and destroying entire city blocks? Law-abiding citizens realize we no longer live in the old Wild West or in the days of an “eye for an eye.” Thousands of Republicans have become frustrated with the hypocrisy and double standards. Does that justify those people in D.C. to engage in radical, illegal action? Absolutely not! But reasonable people must realize that a rubber band can be stretched only so far — before it snaps.
I suggest that — just possibly — the media bears a lot of responsibility for the anger and division we sadly see in America today. And now we are seeing individuals, companies, and politicians calling for retaliation against every person who ever worked for, supported, or voted for Donald Trump. Many are wanting millions of people black-listed. Big Tech is blocking millions from their rights of free speech. This “purge” alarms many of us citizens. We are seeing strong similarities to Nazi Germany and other Marxists’ regimes like China and Cuba unfolding right before our eyes. The visceral hatred coming from the Left is alarming. Media, where is your moral outrage against the abuses that are increasingly taking place? Your silence is deafening!
Though not a political expert, I do read, listen, observe, think and I remember. There is too much out there to be ignored or hypocritically justified. We conservative Americans would just like to see some consistency and honesty.
Bob Ammerman, New Albany
