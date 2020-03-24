Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.