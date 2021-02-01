County councilmen: City not transparent on shelter expenses
Dear Floyd County residents,
Much has been said about the Floyd County Council’s position on withholding funds for the animal shelter and we would like to take this opportunity to provide some clarity.
The county shares financial responsibility for the shelter with the city of New Albany. According to a dated inter-local agreement, the county is responsible for 51 percent of the budget due to having a slightly higher population. Even though we shoulder 51 percent of the budget, the city remains the financial arm of the shelter. This presents several challenges for the county council when it comes to budgeting. We have consistently requested financial information from both the shelter and the city. This information would allow us to make educated decisions regarding funding on the taxpayer’s behalf. Each year we receive a financial request with no information regarding expenses, revenue, grants or gifts. This request is an arbitrary amount that the taxpayers of Floyd county are expected to pay.
This situation has been ongoing for many years. The council cannot continue funding the shelter without full financial information, transparency and ultimately a re-negotiation of the outdated inter-local agreement.
Simply put, we are very appreciative of the services the shelter provides. This conflict has nothing to do with the staff or their care for the animals. Our decision is based solely on financial concerns on behalf of Floyd County taxpayers. We ultimately desire to have a mutually beneficial relationship with the city and provide long-term funding for the shelter. We hope to have this matter resolved soon.
Danny Short, Floyd County Council, Third District
Adam Roberts, Floyd County Council, Second District
Dale Bagshaw, Floyd County Council At-Large
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.