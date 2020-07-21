I am no expert on the coronavirus, but I have some thoughts about the current crisis in not just our country but in the world. I am a semi-retired teacher who is only at risk because I am over 65 years old. That means I am restricted to the places I can go safely. My husband and I did everything we could do to stay safe, and really we were hoping that the tide had turned.
I have not been spared from this disease. Some of my relatives have lost their loved ones. One member of my close family recovered from a long hospital stay. I finally was able to hug my grandchildren and visit with them without being afraid. I could finally be in contact with my 89-year-old mother by just sitting outside and eating lunch with her.
For the last few weeks I was very hopeful, but now things are beginning to look bleak again. People have lost sight of what matters. We have suffered more than we ever thought. Please try to reopen our country in an intelligent manner and not be reckless. We are asked to do three things: 1) Wear a mask. 2) Social Distance six feet away. 3) Wash your hands. Isn’t it worth a try to just do it?
If we follow these guidelines, then maybe we could send our students back to school in a safer environment. If we follow these guidelines, then maybe the world would not be so bleak, and we could finally learn to live in this new normal. I am urging all of you to step up and do your part to pull us out of this crisis. We need everyone to work together to make this work. Let’s not forget what we have already done during this crisis. None of us wants to go back.
Nancy McGarvey, Floyds Knobs
