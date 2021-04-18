I was encouraged to see that an Indiana judge permanently banned Wildlife in Need’s founder, Tim Stark, from owning and exhibiting exotic and native animals. For many years, hundreds of animals suffered immensely at the hands of Stark so that Wildlife in Need could profit enormously from offering direct contact and photo ops with baby tigers, bears, monkeys and other species.
When Stark’s facility was finally shut down last year, he had more than 200 animals, including 6 lions, 16 tigers, 7 tiger-lion hybrids, 6 cougars, 2 leopards, and 3 bears. At the expense of the zoo and sanctuary community, as well as the state, all of the animals were removed from the facility.
During the 2021 legislative session, HB 1398, commonly referred to as the “Cub Protection Act,” was introduced and sought to prohibit public contact [with] big cats and bears. The bill passed the House Natural Resources Committee, but unfortunately did not clear the many other hurdles to become law. The bill would have significantly improved animal welfare and public safety in our state. I hope that legislators will work on the Cub Protection Act again in 2022.
Trish Roehm, New Washington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.