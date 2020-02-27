Open letter to the press:
Due to the recent press about Cuba, I thought I would send this bit of info. Bernie Sanders probably doesn’t know any of this…
In January 1898, the U.S. Maine warship was sent from Key West, Florida, to Havana, Cuba, to protect U.S. interests during the Cuban War of Independence.
“Remember The Maine” became a national slogan after the U. S. Maine while docked in Havana, Cuba, harbor was blown up, sank and killed 260 men. At the time Cuba was owned and controlled by Spain and Cuba wanted its independence. To this very day we are not sure if Spain or Cuba is responsible for the sinking of the Maine. Basically, the sinking of the U.S. Maine was the catalyst of the Spanish-American War. The U.S. Navy took U.S. Marines to Cuba to fight Spain; the Marines entered Cuba at Guantánamo Bay. After Spain was defeated in Cuba and Puerto Rico, Spain signed the Treaty of Paris of 1898 which gave Cuba its Independence. The only Cuban territory U.S. kept was Guantanamo Bay; we pay Cuba rent for the territory, while Castro has been in power he has never cashed any of the checks. We were told he may attack and take over the base, fortunately Castro didn’t. What he did do for us was cut off the water supply to the base in 1964, (Dismember The Maine). If it were not for the U.S. Government., the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, Cuba might still be owned and controlled by Spain and Fidel Castro would not have had a country to invite in Russia and stab America in the back!
Actually, the U.S. doesn’t control all of Guantanamo Bay. The bay is shaped like a horseshoe, and the back side (inland side) is still owned and controlled by Cuba, the town of Guantanamo and a portion of the Bay is controlled by Cuba. The Bay has an imaginary line across the water near the back side of the Bay and that portion of the water is also owned and controlled by Cuba. While fishing in Guantanamo Bay (1965) with a fellow Marine, we accidentally crossed that imaginary line and we were quickly approached by the U.S. Navy; fortunately the U.S. Navy got to us before the Cubans did!
Robert “Bobby” Powell, former Lance Corporal U.S. Marine Corps, Bonita Springs, Fla. Southeastern Louisiana University Class of 1969 New Albany H.S. Class of 1962
