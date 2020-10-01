I’m writing in hopes to encourage my fellow citizens (friends, family, neighbors, former students...even strangers) to be intentional and determined to exercise their freedom and great privilege to cast their vote in our elections Nov. 3. To quote a woman of great courage, Channaly Philipp, Life and Tradition Editor, Epoch Times, June 25, 2020, we are “to preserve and protect the best of what’s been left to us by the generations who came before…” in gratitude for their wisdom and great sacrifice to provide for our future, we must participate in making choices to determine governance for ourselves and our children.
BE REGISTERED before Oct 5, and SHOW UP (or vote by Absentee ballot), and cast your vote. Support the candidates that best reflect (honestly; with their action, not just words) your values, ideals, and beliefs. Know the Constitution. Celebrate all it provides. When asked at the conclusion of the Constitutional Convention, “What have you wrought?” Ben Franklin replied,”a Republic, if you can keep it.” We must participate in keeping it! “We the people” will soon be allowed to participate in the most critically important election of our lifetime; we have choices to make. We can vote legally, correctly, with discernment, without fear or threat of coercion; as it should be.
That brings me to this: when my adult children or a neighbor asks me about individuals on the ballot (because they “don’t know these people”), I realize many of us who DO eagerly look forward to voting show up at the polls confident in knowing the Presidential candidates, (through time, experience, what we witness on TV, and from our own research), but feel unsure about casting our vote for other important offices because “we don’t know these people!” We were robbed of the opportunities to meet and get to know the candidates in the usual ways this summer, (city festivals, dinners, church and social gatherings, fund-raisers), so I’m compelled to share my confidence in one such candidate:
Because I DO know him, respect him, appreciate his knowledge of the law and his genuine compassion for people...especially those in trouble, struggling with bad choices they’ve made, suffering the consequences of being held accountable for those choices and incarceration for their illegal activity, in desperate circumstances, possibly overcoming (or surrendering to) harmful addictions, living in a vicious cycle, in need of rehabilitation, all appearing before a Judge.
Dan Moore has served as a Judge, and is on the ballot to serve again. Circuit Court #1. He has served with dignity and worked to bring stability and integrity to the honorable position of Judge. Not perfect, as no one is, but a man of impeccable standards & character. I’ve known him and his family for over 30 years. He has proven his dedication to be a positive influence upon young people. He created the “1st ever” Crisis Intervention Team with local hospitals and police departments. He began the Night Court Program and a legal Self-help Center. He held an annual Scout Mock Trial Program and the Riding the Circuit Youth Education Program. He has served as Clarksville School Attorney and as Chief Deputy Prosecutor. He has served as an Instructor of Business Law at IUS and Ivy Tech. He negotiated the transfer of the property that is now River Ridge from the U.S. Army to Clark County. He volunteers his time, resources, and talent to the YMCA, the productions on Jeff River Stage, AAU basketball and Little League …and has presided over 40 Jury Trials.
So, I can say you can know DAN MOORE is a proven good choice for Judge of Circuit Court #1.
Please make every effort to vote. Ask about the candidates you don’t know; research. Participate in the elections. It is a great privilege!
Thank you for this opportunity to express myself in The News and Tribune; another great privilege we have as “the people” of our great Republic!
Dixie Busby, Retired Teacher, Charlestown
