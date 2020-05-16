Moore deserving of support in judicial bid
My husband and I have lived in Clark County for over 60 years and half of those years we have been close friends with Dan Moore. Don met Dan when he first came to Indiana 30-plus years ago and Dan was Clark County’s new prosecutor, and Don was a detective for Clark County. That is when their friendship began, and I came along a few years later.
Dan Moore’s years of experience and knowledge of the law has helped many people young and old during his time on the bench and off the bench. He has been a prosecutor, a judge and has a private practice. His credentials and reputation are the best an attorney could have. Not only has he been a successful attorney, Dan has been a volunteer for one cause or another. He supports and has been an asset to multiple organizations like LifeSpring, Sacred Heart Parish, and even coached AAU basketball for Boys and Girls.
He has negotiated with the Army in making River Ridge a profitable reality for the county and bringing jobs to Clark County. Dan takes pride in his position as an attorney and as a judge and gives 100 percent always. Dan’s reputation on and off the bench shows the type of person he is. Dan has high values and years of experience, always trying to make things better for the greater good. I really don’t know how he has done it for all these years and continues to do it while being a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is focused on helping people no matter what race, religion, gender or age. Dan is a kind, honest, hardworking and a giving man. He is determined to make a difference in this world and he has. He might look like a bear, but he is a teddy bear inside. He definitely looks intimidating on the bench; when a perpetrator comes before him justice will be served.
Don and I have watched Dan over the last 30-plus years continue to be a caring, trustworthy and upstanding person that has been an asset to our County. We are proud to call him friend.
Dan’s the Man!
Vote Dan Moore for Judge.
Cathy Mangels, Charlestown
