I find it irresponsible and appalling that the Floyd County Commissioners would vote to table the certification of Dr. Tom Harris as Floyd County Health Officer with no explanation. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and Floyd County is seeing some of its worst numbers yet. This is not the time to be playing games.
Dr. Harris has been tasked with making some very difficult decisions over the past eight months, which he has done by listening to the facts and the science about this virus. In addition he won the approval of the Floyd County Health Department Board of Directors to continue his term has Health Officer. With the virus worsening in our area we need continuity in our Health Department moving forward.
Tabling this certification jeopardizes Dr. Harris' ability to make decisions to lead Floyd County through the winter ahead with the double thread of flu and COVID, and that jeopardizes the entire community. The people of Floyd County deserve an explanation from the Commissioners regarding this decision.
Carrie Klaus, New Albany
