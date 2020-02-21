July of last year, we had a wooden fence installed by a professional establishment. Within weeks our precious fluffy, all white West Highland Terrier, Angus, was deathly sick with something we had never heard of before, hyperplastic dermatosis. Angus’ personal physician (the veterinary doctor) said it had to do with spores that probably came out when the fence posts were placed deep in the ground.
Had we known this 10 year member of our family would have been subjected to many treatments, tests, pain and sufferings, the falling down fence would still be standing. Two of my husband’s golfing friends shared the fact that when their swimming pools were installed, one of their dogs went blind and the other died from exactly the same disease.
Thanks to Dr. Stahly and his wonderful staff at the Charlestown Veterinary Clinic and the 24 hour constant care of my husband, Ben, and myself, Angus is back to his peppy self.
When returning [Angus for his] yearly physical, Dr. Stahly told my husband he had treated two more dogs for this same conditions recently.
How could it have been prevented? Or could it? We immediately had the soil next to the fencing covered with plastic and then mulch so Angus couldn’t be exposed to this awful, life treating condition again when he chased the pesky squirrels that constantly taunt him running across the new wooden fence.
You have been warned; I only wish someone had warned us!
Susie Ledbetter, Charlestown
