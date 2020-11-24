Recertify Harris as health officer
Dr. Tom Harris' knowledge, training, and medical work in Floyd County has saved lives and has assisted in preventing many folks from contracting the deadly coronavirus. I want to personally thank Dr. Harris for the countless hours that he has worked at explaining the science and local impacts of this virus to our NAFCS administrators. In addition to advising the school corporation, he has fielded hundreds of calls from our local businesses and residents, while continuing to manage his professional medical career. He has graciously taken each of my calls and took the time to explain the science and the data until my non-medical brain was able to comprehend.
I appreciate the FC Commissioners wanting to exercise due diligence before voting on Dr. Harris' recertification, that has been approved by the FC Health Department Board of Directors. I'm confident that their research will show how well he has advised our community throughout the years when dealing with flu-mists, salmonella, opioid overdoses, Narcan, E. coli, and other health concerns that have infected our community. I am confident that their research will verify that Dr. Harris has not had notices of misconduct, reprimands, or other unprofessional behaviors that warranted sanctions. The community has not been notified of any such behaviors, rather, we have only seen Dr. Harris continue to do his job and stay in his designated medical lane. I humbly ask that the Commissioners are careful not to allow misguided accusations from others cloud the truths of Dr. Harris' service.
There is a politically motivated, social media, and email effort by a local medical colleague, that is interested in having the Medical Director title, to encourage folks to write the Commissioners asking that they reject the FC Health Department Board of Director's recommendation to retain Dr. Harris. I'm asking the Commissioners and FC residents to ignore the shady politics, because the health of our community deserves a Medical Director based on qualifications and a proven record of saving lives.
Thank you Dr. Harris. Be encouraged and know that you are appreciated.
Lee Ann Wiseheart, New Albany
