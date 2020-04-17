Economy will recover, lives irreplaceable
On Tuesday April 14, Representative Trey Hollingsworth told an Indiana radio station that losing more Hoosier lives to COVID-19 was preferable to the economy tanking.
Are you willing to sacrifice your mother, father, or grandmother for the economy? Representative Hollingsworth is. With dollar signs in his eyes, he admitted publicly that Hoosier lives are not important to him. A rather ironic statement from a man who claims to be pro-life. Your pro-life Congressman would rather you die than for his stock holdings to tumble. I think the Representative makes it pretty clear he doesn’t care about your life, he cares about two things only — making money and controlling other people.
Mr. Hollingsworth said it would be an insult to the voters if he chose life over the economy. Well, Congressman, I’d implore you to ask the families of the nearly 500 Hoosiers we’ve lost to date how insulting it is that you’d gladly sacrifice their beloved family member for the sake of the economy.
This won’t be the first time the American economy has tanked, and we’ve always recovered. You know what we can’t recover, Mr. Hollingsworth? We can’t recover the lives lost to this virus or the lives we’ll continue to lose if we open up the economy too soon. Maybe your money is the most important thing to you, but Congressman, I’d gladly sacrifice all of my money if it meant keeping my family and friends alive.
Carrie Klaus, New Albany
Relay for Life plans unique event
With the help of generous sponsorships, the Floyd County Relay For Life event will continue as it has since 1996! Of course, everything has changed this spring with Covid19, but what has not changed is our community of cancer survivors and families who have lost loved ones to cancer.
The theme for our event this year is “Relay Where You Are,” and will take place on Friday evening, June 5, 2020, from 6-10 p.m. We will be celebrating our survivors, remembering those who have lost their fight, and learning how we can fight back against this disease which plagues our community.
We will be decorating our porches, driveways and sidewalks with purple in celebration and lighting our luminaries in remembrance. The event will be live on Facebook.
On behalf of the entire Floyd County Relay for Life Committee, I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge “thank you” to the following sponsors for their donations this year: Baptist Health Floyd, First Harrison Bank, Miller Pipeline, Newborn Full Gospel Church, Norton Healthcare, and Pacers and Racers. We appreciate your generosity and commitment to our event.
More information can be found at http://relayforlife.org/FloydCountyIN or on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FloydRelay
Michele Hoskins, New Albany Floyd County Relay for Life Committee member
The good life over a long life?
The old Soviet joke goes that during a speech Joseph Stalin uttered the words, “I am prepared to give my blood for the cause of the working class, drop by drop.” One party member passed a note up to the podium: “Dear Comrade Stalin, why drag things out? Give it all now.”
I am always amazed at how much Republican Party representatives resemble the old Communist Party membership in its fealty to General Secretary Trump, its cult of personality in support of the Donald, and its embrace of genuflections at the ballot box designed to keep people from voting – except for the Party’s own candidates, for example, through gerrymandering or closing polling stations in Democratic strongholds to ensure only one candidate.
But I never thought such representatives of the Grand Old Party as Trey Hollingsworth would be willing to try out the Stalin joke on Indiana citizens for the cause of the American economy and its people. Earlier this week, the stalwart intellectual suggested its worth Americans dying earlier from COVID-19 so that some of us can have the good economic life. We must, the thinking goes, end the strict social distancing required to fight COV-19 because, apparently, Trump’s economy is faltering and people need to go to work. As for Stalin, so for Trey, the five-year plan is paramount. Trey said, “It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils. It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils, and we intend to move forward that direction.” Like the Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, Trey suggests that some folk ought to be willing to shed all of their blood so the rest of us can toil.
To determine if he is really behind his words, or just a typical politician, I wonder if Trey would be available to attend the funerals of all those people who die from COVID-19 because of premature economic euphoria. The funerals would be followed by an hour of Q and A about the effectiveness of Republican economic policy. I am happy to use the Congressman’s webpage to invite him to these meetings with an “event request.”
Surely, in America, we don’t want to kill the elderly or others with compromised immune systems by exposing them or anyone else to a virulent killer virus. But equally surely, we don’t need Trey spouting nonsense. Not even to the last drop of his blood. He could just retire.
Paul Josephson, Waterville, Maine
