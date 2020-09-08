America has fallen into the wrong hands, this kind of leadership brings out the worst in man. This kind of character undeniably tells us who he is. I never thought Our America would support someone like this.
It's a simple choice really, on this election day. By not voting at all, you've still had your say. But what if your vote was the one that really counted? Democracy or autocracy is actually what's on the ballot.
You may not be able to do much at all, but this election day's vote is either our rise or our fall...
So I beg of you, America, please do this one thing. Vote now for Democracy, not a king.
Kim Poore, Jeffersonville
