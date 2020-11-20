HR 763 will fight climate change
The recent election demonstrates that Americans continue to be divided politically. While the Democrats will take the White House, they underperformed everywhere else, a sign that most Americans want a moderate and balanced government.
Climate change is on the minds of many if not most Americans, including Hoosiers. The 2020 Yale Climate Opinion estimates that 68% of residents of Clark County and 66% of Floyd County residents believe in climate change. What a lot of Americans want then is a balanced, bipartisan government that will tackle the problem of climate change.
Fortunately, bipartisan climate solutions are gaining momentum. The Energy Innovation Act (HR 763) will help to reduce carbon emissions by 40% within 12 years, thereby helping to combat climate change while simultaneously reducing the number of people who die as a consequence of poor air quality.
The Act imposes a carbon fee on fossil fuels and then pays dividends to families to help offset the added expense of the fee. Because producers absorb the fee and thus pay more for the production of fossil fuel, producers will take an interest in renewables as they become more affordable and thus desirable.
While we are often told that climate change is of interest solely to one party, in reality many if not most of us are concerned about this issue. HR 763 is a solution we can all get behind regardless of our political affiliation.
Lili Lutgens, New Albany
