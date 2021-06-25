My Indiana Senator Mike Braun seems to think nothing of the 267 mass killings THIS YEAR in America. He has nothing better to do than promote gun bills and the NRA side of America as though it’s OK to overlook these killings right on our doorsteps.
I can’t help but wonder how close to home (HIS home, HIS family, Jasper, Indiana) these killings have to get before he wakes up and realizes there’s more to living in America than sponsoring legislation promoting, owning and using GUNS.
I feel he should be promoting bills and legislature that erase the NEED for guns in America.
Remember this? “Five years ago, ... a gunman entered the Pulse LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and committed one of the most devastating acts of hate our nation has seen. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 others wounded in the attack on LGBTQ and Latin American communities.”
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
