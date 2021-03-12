This is in response to Tom May’s March 6-7 column, “We must see our power and do the right thing.”
A Christian couple asks an Agnostic couple over for a meal. During the conversation, the Christian woman has a puzzled look and says, “I don’t understand. We have our God who has shown us absolute truth through the Bible and sets our moral standards. Without Godly standards, what is keeping you from beating, killing, and robbing people … and what is keeping you from raping, beating, and killing women?” to which the Agnostic man grinned, leaned over more closely to them and said, “Then tell me; what is keeping me from doing those to you right now?”
Of course, the message of this story is that nonbelievers also have a system of morality often called a Secular Morality and their moral system is as old as humans have occupied this earth. Whether we like it or not, morals are situational depending on the act and the context (“Unbelievable,” Spong, 197-200). Morals are not graced with certainty strictly right or wrong… and they are not completely relative, subjective, and personal either. Most, possibly all, ethical systems throughout history are based on three words: DO NO HARM. Paul implies this in Romans 13:10, “Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfillment of the law.”
Mr. May uses Romans 12:2 to emphasize a Christian’s mission is to do what is right regardless of the circumstances and admits that knowledge “…is not as easy as it may sound.” He states that one survey finds practicing Christians are four times more likely than non-Christians to believe in absolute truth and emphasizes the significance of knowing this absolute truth as, “A real proof of the confirmation of your faith calling…”. He finishes with verses encouraging Christians to practice absolute truth giving further suggestions to assist in practicing absolute truth such as prayer and “power of the Spirit.”
But what is the Biblical absolute truth? What are the Biblical Morality Standards? They are whatever a denomination or a person wants them to be based on their individual interpretations. No one owns or knows absolute truth. Legalistic, non-contextual Biblical interpretations have not been kind to Christians persecuted throughout history; much of the persecution was orthodox Christians persecuting heretical Christians. Orthodox were the “right” Christians, the ones in power. Heretical were the “non-right” Christians, the ones not in power. So, you were being tortured not because you were a Christian; you were not the “right” Christian (“Beyond The Crusades,” Paulkovich).
One of the best books I have read on Secular Morality is Dan Barker’s “Mere Morality” which is an easy read of 151 pages. Dan is a former Christian fundamentalistic minister who is now an Atheist. Basically (sorry, Judge Judy), he teaches the use of “three moral minds” to be used to minimize harm in our actions: instinct, reason, and law. He then spends 60 pages dealing with what he calls the “Fear Morality” of a LITERAL view of the Bible and I cannot overemphasize the word “literal.” Fortunately, many Christians today, such as the ones at my Highland Baptist Church, do NOT practice the Fear Morality but use the “Do No Harm” principals and love as their guide in their use of the Bible. They control the Bible; they do not let the Bible control them. It is a guide to add to their lives; not a “God” to control their lives. Dan finishes discussing human nature and moral conflicts with Secular Morality and I like this quote from page 141: “If you recognize that instinct, reason, and humanistic law are useful guides and then test the results against actual harm, then you are a good person. A good Christian. A good Jew, Hindu, Buddhist, or Muslim. A good Atheist. A good human being.”
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.