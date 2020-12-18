Just one week ago, my wife and I literally said goodbye to her brother, John Keegan, in the ICU of Terre Haute Regional Hospital. John was critically ill from COVID-19, on the ventilator, with IV blood pressure support and continuous dialysis, and thrombotic complications that threatened his limbs, heart, and lungs. We knew from many discussions at our house, what he wanted in the event that “ the effort to sustain life became excessively burdensome to him.” We decided to withdraw all aggressive life support, afford him comfort measures, and allow him to pass peacefully.
God granted us one final gift: Marilyn was allowed to garb up in protective gear, enter his room, and visit a few minutes with John. Even after extubation and a low blood oxygen, he was able to regain enough lucidity to recognize his sister and exchange “I Love You’s” with her. In the absence of a priest, Marilyn blessed John with Holy Water that she always carries in her purse, and we said prayers for him, said final goodbyes, and then left him to the care of those wonderful angels of mercy known as nurses. John passed peacefully and comfortably at 0200 hrs, Saturday, the same hour that his mother had passed 10 years earlier.
We thereby joined the legion of over 300,000 American families who have suffered the loss of loved ones to this terrible scourge of nature. Please, please do EVERYTHING that you can to protect yourself, your loved ones, and each other, from the basic, easy measures of hand washing, mask wearing, and watching distance, to the scientific marvel of a vaccine, which I mindfully, wholeheartedly, and prayerfully endorse.
John was set to retire in August 2021, after faithfully and loyally serving ISU as a custodian for over 30 years. That is now lost to him. Most importantly, he will no longer be able to physically come to our home and enjoy Christmas with us and his many nieces, nephews, and greats. May he enjoy in heaven all that he cannot here on earth and more!
Thank you, and God bless you,
Homer and Marilyn Ferree, Sellersburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.