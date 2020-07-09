Here’s to hoping that tobacco users in and around our community will consider all of the health risks that come with smoking, vaping, and chewing. As you may know COVID-19 doesn’t care if you smoke or not, however smokers seem to be at a higher risk since their lungs have been affected by their addiction.
Our message is please consider declaring your freedom from tobacco use. Addiction to tobacco products keeps thousands of Hoosiers from living a healthier life. The decision to quit using tobacco products may be an obvious one for many, but it can be a difficult journey to take.
That is why it is important for those who are ready to quit to focus on their own reason for quitting. Do you want to help protect your family from secondhand smoke? Do you want to improve your health? Are your concerned about all the money you could be saving instead of buying tobacco products?
There are countless reasons that people choose to help them overcome their tobacco addiction. What will your reason be for quitting?
Along with the support of loved ones and your health care provider, there is free help available through the Indiana Tobacco Quitline. Call 1-800-Quit-Now or visit QuitNowIndiana.com when you’re ready to take the first step toward a tobacco-free life. YOU CAN DO IT, INDIANA’S QUITLINE CAN HELP!
Annie Reiss and Sabrina Langford, Clark County Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Coordinators
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.