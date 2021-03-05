Flooding tied to climate change
It broke my heart to hear about the flooding issues experienced by my neighbors, like Robbie McConnell, in Wednesday’s story New Albany asked to address flooding woes. I understand the stress of water coming into your home. Our homes are meant to be places of safety and ease. In the article, it stated that rain events often bring basement flooding and property that “turns into swimming pools,” according to McConnnell.
Sadly, as our climate continues to change, flooding and changes in precipitation can be expected to continue to increase. According to Purdue’s Indiana Climate Impacts Assessment, Indiana has already seen a 1.33-inch, per-decade increase in precipitation. Anyone who lives around here can see it happening. The Assessment also shows how the risk of flooding and extreme precipitation events increase as emissions increase. Carbon dioxide pollution in the air from fossil fuel use is the main way we continue to raise the Earth’s temperature. So, the amount of Carbon emissions we continue to emit is directly related to future outcomes, like flooding.
Like Wednesday’s story, I too agree that city, county and state officials must take climate impacts seriously. I’ve also been learning about a federal climate solution called “pricing carbon.” Basically, pricing carbon puts a fee at the source of fossil fuel extraction, which incentivizes companies to become more efficient and innovate to pump less carbon into our air. The money from the fee can then be returned directly to the American people. Most carbon pricing proposals also have a border adjustment to protect American manufacturers and create an equal playing field for our companies and workers.
A flooded basement can be an immediate crisis for a family. Such a crisis may not always seem connected to a global crisis like climate change.
We all can and should urge our elected officials to be prepared for what may come, but we must also urge our elected officials to find a solution to the root cause — a national climate solution.
Heather Swinney, New Albany
