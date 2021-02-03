Floyd County VOICE seeks teen volunteers
The VOICE initiative is currently active in 20 counties across Indiana to engage, educate, and empower young people to promote and celebrate tobacco-free lifestyles. Our Floyd County group works together to communicate to other youth about the dangers of vaping, successfully targeting high school students in our community.
Currently our activities are online, meeting 2–3 times per month via Zoom, with short communications, questions and catch-up via text or email.
Members have established an Instagram page @floydcountyvoice for sharing information about the dangers of vaping, nicotine and all tobacco products. Teens without social media can still be a vital member by sharing ideas and feedback and by gathering statistics and photos that other members can post on social media.
Please share with Floyd County teens you know.
Contact Barbara Bridgwater at barbara@youthcount.com or phone 502-876-2272 for additional information.
Barbara Bridgwater, Floyds Knobs
