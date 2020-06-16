Having read Lindon Dodd’s column in the June 13 paper I am compelled to respond. Mr. Dodd makes the case for the history of the Civil War and the generals that fought for the Confederacy with honor and valor. Stop right there! Where is the honor or valor of fighting to keep human beings in chains and bondage at the notion that this is a just and right cause as laid out by the Bible? There is no honor in the blatant white supremacy that it is. White people plundering the bodies of black people for profit. This is the stain on the conscience of America. I do truly hope America has a conscience left.
To everyone that feels this is history and these traitors deserve a statue to honor the memory of their bravery, honor, or valor, I pose this simple question to you: Do you see Germany with any statues of their Nazi past? A regime engaged in the same despicable behavior as the failed nation state of the Confederacy. Let us relegate all these statues in an American Golgotha where they are lost, only to viewed in some lonely place as a reminder of a racist hateful past.
There is only freedom in releasing the chains of our wrongdoings and accepting the light to be found in equality. We are either in this together or we are doomed to our past deadly mistakes. To quote John Lennon, “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.” Come on America, we are better than this.
Irv Meurer, Charlestown
