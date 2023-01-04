I am entering my 12th year as a member of the Clarksville Town Council here in 2023 and want to thank the good people of Clarksville for the opportunity to serve you in this capacity. It has been an honor and a privilege.
I want to let you know that it is my intention not to seek a fourth term of office. I believe three terms is more than adequate and it is time for me to step aside and let someone else lead.
When I first ran for the Town Council my goal was to revive the town from a development slump with specific focus on the Eastern Boulevard corridor which was starting to suffer as major businesses moved to Lewis and Clark and Veterans Parkways. I recall a video I used in my campaign with ducks swimming in a massive puddle in a crater of the ruined parking lot of one of our former Eastern Boulevard businesses. I saw great challenges ahead.
I believe I have kept my promise to help make Clarksville a better place in which to live, work and play. We now have a much more vibrant economy and Eastern Boulevard has moved much closer to its former moniker as Clarksville’s “Miracle mile.”
There are still goals to achieve in this, my final year in office. I am working hard to help bring a multi-million-dollar gateway project to the town’s entrance at I-65 and Eastern Boulevard. I am striving to help in the development of Origin Park which will be a massive quality-of-life project for the town. I will serve again on the town’s Redevelopment and Plan Commissions, working diligently to revitalize the many big-box businesses that are struggling or, in some cases, are now empty as we work to implement the Catapult Central Clarksville master plan.
I have been a part of professionalizing town government. Creating the position of Town Manager and attracting highly qualified staff in key positions. Clarksville reached the point of needing a full-time manager a long time ago. With our population growing daily and new business and industry wanting to locate in our community on a regular basis, the old days of a part-time Town Council President running the show have been proven to be totally inadequate.
I am exceptionally proud of the town’s new development in the south end where mixed-use buildings offering retail and residential development are blossoming. I remember driving along the former Woerner Avenue and dreaming of what could happen in that area. We have only begun that development, and there is much that we can look forward to in the years to come.
Lastly, I want to thank you for placing your trust and confidence in me. I spent 37 years with The Evening News which has now evolved into the News and Tribune in positions from reporter to City Editor, Managing Editor and Senior Editor. Those years gave me an incredible insight into how our community functions, its relationships with neighboring communities, the challenges, and opportunities that exist. I have done my best to help steer the ship of state in the right direction.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve you as a member of the Clarksville Town Council. I look forward to my final, and hopefully most effective year of service.
John Gilkey, Clarksville Town Council, District 2
