This is a response to Tom May’s April 4, 2021, column, “The resurrection changes everything.”
I probably would not be writing this letter if it were not for one paragraph in his column. It is the typical Resurrection column one would expect on Easter weekend. I probably would not have written about the two errors in his descriptions of the women at the tomb in paragraphs 5-12. Most Biblical Scholars and Historians believe Mark was written first (about 30-40 years after the crucifixion) and both Matthew and Luke copied some parts from this Gospel (Spong, Ehrman, Blakke). Since Mr. May starts paragraphs 5 and 6 with Mark and gives no Bible references for paragraphs 7-11, I assume he is obtaining his material from Mark. There is no Angel in Mark; there is “…a young man, dressed in a white robe, …”; Mark 16:5. There is an Angel in Matthew 28:2, two men in Luke 24:4, and two Angels in John 20:12.
I was, somewhat, OK with his column. After all, apologists giving or writing Easter presentations at this time do not normally point out all of the problems about the Resurrection in the Bible. I certainly agree with Mr. May that the Resurrection is an important part of traditional Christianity; as Paul states in I Corinthians 15:14, “and if Christ has not been raised; our proclamation has been in vain and your faith has been in vain.”
Mr. May almost “did it”; no letter from me! But I could not let [stand] paragraph 16 [which] stated that “Josh McDowell wrote that ‘…the Resurrection is the most REMARKABLE FACT OF HISTORY.’” (Capitalization mine). [May] also mentioned Lewis and Strobel and “countless others” who have studied the Resurrection with “skeptical eyes” and whose search has resulted in a “leap of FAITH.” (Capitalization mine).
Now, faith we can agree on. Biblical critics have addressed the Resurrection supporting data of these writers and have explained their deficiencies. For example, Strobel’s, “The Case for Christ,” was critiqued in two books: “Challenging the Verdict” and “The Case Against the Case for Christ.”
Since [May] did not refute these statements, I assume [he is] agreeing it is a “remarkable fact.” It is not a “remarkable fact”; it isn’t even a fact. If it were a “fact,” history, as we know it, would have been radically changed and life, as we know it now, would have also been radically changed.
The first problem is the Bible itself; as I have already shown, the Gospels cannot agree on who greeted the women at the tomb. The best way to study the Gospel stories is to use the Horizontal Biblical Synopsis Method where like stories are placed in parallel columns next to each other for comparisons. With this method, you will find contradictions and fictive histories. A fictive history would include Matthew 27:51-54 which recorded the Resurrection of many saints who entered Jerusalem and were seen by many. This is not recorded in the other Gospels or any of the surviving manuscripts of this time period.
For me, what you believe or don’t believe of the Bible is of little concern unless you are abusing the Bible to promote various “do not harm” infractions such as racism, genocide, misogyny and homophobia. As far as what I think is important to take from the Bible, I’ll let the chorus line of the song “Faithless” by the GREATEST rock group of all time, “Rush,” say it for me: “I don’t have faith in faith. I don’t believe in belief. You can call me faithless. But I still cling to hope. And I believe in love. And that’s faith enough for me.”
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
