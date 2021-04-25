As our country turns the corner on COVID-19, I cannot help but reflect on how much has happened over the past year. First, our nation experienced a major economic hit from mass shutdowns for the sake of public health. In many Indiana homes, this action took away the ability to earn a living and restricted our interaction with family and friends.
Secondly, our nation was shaken once more with social unrest due to the deaths of George Floyd and others. As a result, people of all races participated in events around social justice, demanding a change of police tactics and inequality. To say the least, 2020, was a troublesome year for any leader to navigate, but we have made it to his point.
In this context, I feel compelled to acknowledge Gov. Holcomb’s efforts to strike the right balance in dealing with COVID and recognizing the need for police reform.
Earlier this month, Gov. Holcomb started to remove some of the state mandates required for dealing with COVID. While other states rushed to open, Indiana was consistent to policies and guidelines designed to keep our communities safe.
He also signed into law House Bill 1006; a historic Police reform measure aimed to improve policing across Indiana. HB 1006 is not a defund the police bill, nor does it turn a deaf ear to the cries for change we all heard across our country last summer. It allocates $70 million to improve and update the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy's training facility and requires de-escalation training. It also prohibits chokeholds under certain situations and criminalizes an officer turning off a body camera to conceal criminal behavior. The most critical part of HB 1006 is that it allows the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board to decertify an officer who commits misconduct. Furthermore, officers' employment records from previous employers are required when changing employment.
Another commodity Indiana can export to the rest of America is the bipartisan nature of HB 1006. The bill received unanimous support from the General Assembly. Senate Democratic leader Sen. Greg Taylor said, "HB 1006 is a testament to what we can do when we work together in the best interest of Hoosiers instead of politics." The bill is supported by the state Fraternal Order of Police, the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, the Indiana Sheriff's Association, the NAACP, the Indianapolis Urban League, the Indiana Black Expo, and members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus. All things considered, quite remarkable for 2021.
I applaud the bold leadership of Gov. Eric Holcomb and his team in the Governor's office for leading Indiana through a once-in-a-lifetime public health emergency, social unrest, and economic dislocation no one could have imagined. Sure, no person is perfect and we all can point to something that might have been handled differently. However, Governor Holcomb has proven to be a steady hand at the wheel for Indiana for these turbulent times and for that, I am thankful.
Shawn Carruthers, Floyd County Commissioner, New Albany
