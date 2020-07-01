I would like to commend the New Albany Floyd County School Board of Trustees for doing the responsible thing and voting 6-1 to adopt language in their return to school plan that requires students to wear masks when social distancing cannot be achieved.
In a previous letter to the editor of this paper, I erroneously stated that the GCCS board had voted on the back to school plan. However, I have since been informed that they have not voted yet, and were only presented with the plan. I hope that before the GCCS board of trustees meets again to vote on the plan they will consider the same language adopted by NAFCS. This language REQUIRES masks when social distancing is not possible as determined by staff. Not only does this language keep our students and staff safe in hallways during passing periods, at assemblies, and other communal spaces, it also give teachers the authority to make the determination that is best suited to their classroom situation.
Both Monroe County Schools and Jennings County Schools have this decisive language in their return to school plans as well. Jennings County has had only one-third the number of cases of COVID that Clark County has had, yet they still see the necessity to mitigate further infection by strongly wording their back to school plan. It would be irresponsible for GCCS to do less.
With a child in both NAFC schools and GCCS schools, I will continue to fight for GCCS to strengthen their recommendation to a requirement before finalizing the plan. We MUST do everything we can to keep our students, teachers, and communities safe.
If you are in support of students wearing masks when social distancing, please add your name to the petition at: https://www.change.org/GCCS_mask_policy
Masks at school are not just an issue for students, families and staff, but for the entire community.
Carrie Klaus, New Albany
