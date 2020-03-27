Gun resolution right thing to do
The Floyd County Council recently voted to reaffirm their commitment to the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Some in the community question why the Council did so and some have gone as far as calling this a political stunt.
In the State of Indiana, the state Legislature has the sole authority in almost all matters concerning firearms. Local government has almost no say at all. The idea of local government in passing 2nd Amendment Resolution is to show the community and more importantly, the State Legislature, that local elected officials are committed, beyond just words, in their support of the Constitution.
In these times, other states have severely restricted 2nd Amendment rights, to the very point where the Supreme Court has stepped in. Fortunately, Indiana is a pro-2nd Amendment state, but [that] doesn’t mean things can’t change.
While it’s true, all elected officials take an oath of office supporting the U.S. Constitution, some elected officials by their actions or lack of, show their true feelings towards not just the 2nd Amendment but the Constitution as well. Regardless what some might believe, the U.S. Constitution is not a “living document” subject to mean whatever someone wants it to mean. It is the very basis for our foundation of government and upholds the very God-given rights we are created with.
I for one, am glad we have local elected officials that are willing to take a stand and do what is right regardless of the blow-back from some in the community.
Again, thank you to the County Council for doing what was right.
Billy Stewart, Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.