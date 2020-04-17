The old Soviet joke goes that during a speech Joseph Stalin uttered the words, “I am prepared to give my blood for the cause of the working class, drop by drop.” One party member passed a note up to the podium: “Dear Comrade Stalin, why drag things out? Give it all now.”
I am always amazed at how much Republican Party representatives resemble the old Communist Party membership in its fealty to General Secretary Trump, its cult of personality in support of the Donald, and its embrace of genuflections at the ballot box designed to keep people from voting – except for the Party’s own candidates, for example, through gerrymandering or closing polling stations in Democratic strongholds to ensure only one candidate.
But I never thought such representatives of the Grand Old Party as Trey Hollingsworth would be willing to try out the Stalin joke on Indiana citizens for the cause of the American economy and its people. Earlier this week, the stalwart intellectual suggested its worth Americans dying earlier from COVID-19 so that some of us can have the good economic life. We must, the thinking goes, end the strict social distancing required to fight COV-19 because, apparently, Trump’s economy is faltering and people need to go to work. As for Stalin, so for Trey, the five-year plan is paramount. Trey said, “It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils. It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils, and we intend to move forward that direction.” Like the Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, Trey suggests that some folk ought to be willing to shed all of their blood so the rest of us can toil.
To determine if he is really behind his words, or just a typical politician, I wonder if Trey would be available to attend the funerals of all those people who die from COVID-19 because of premature economic euphoria. The funerals would be followed by an hour of Q and A about the effectiveness of Republican economic policy. I am happy to use the Congressman’s webpage to invite him to these meetings with an “event request.”
Surely, in America, we don’t want to kill the elderly or others with compromised immune systems by exposing them or anyone else to a virulent killer virus. But equally surely, we don’t need Trey spouting nonsense. Not even to the last drop of his blood. He could just retire.
Paul Josephson,
Waterville, Maine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.