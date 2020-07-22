During the last week we’ve seen numerous extreme heat days with temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index in the hundreds! These extreme heat days are dangerous for children and the elderly and can be disastrous for Hoosier farmers. If greenhouse gases are left unchecked, Southern Indiana may see around 60 days a year over 95 degrees by 2050, according to IN CCIA.
In the July 13th article, Bipartisan bill touted for benefits to farmers, climate, I was grateful to see that Senator Braun introduced the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2020. The bill incentivizes greenhouse gas reductions and carbon sequestration by farmers, ranchers and foresters. Thank you, Senator Braun, for leading on bipartisan climate solutions!
The Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2020 has a companion bill in the House and I’m very grateful that Rep. Hollingsworth has signed on as a co-sponsor. Thank you! I’m proud that my representatives in Congress know Hoosiers want climate solutions and that we value bipartisan efforts to find these solutions.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act is a huge step in showing that Democrats and Republicans want to and can take action on climate. Now, I urge Congress to move towards a more comprehensive bill on climate that will drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions! Pricing carbon is a solution that works and can have numerous benefits to the economy and our health. The time to act is now. I’m excited to see how our members of Congress continue to lead on bipartisan climate solutions.
Heather Swinney, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.