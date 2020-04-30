Jeff High Band’s flower, plant sale moves to Salem
Jeffersonville High School Band Annual Flower and Plant Sale, a yearly tradition on the Saturday before Mother’s Day, will continue this year, but at a different location, in a different county and for three days. Come support the band and local flower growers, Thursday, May 7, through Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, in front of Save-A-Lot, 1110 W. Mulberry St., Salem.
Enjoy a drive to Washington County, then purchase some beautiful flowers while supporting both the Jeffersonville High School Band and local nurseries which are providing the flowers.
Dawn Justice, (Jeff High Band Booster committee member) Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.