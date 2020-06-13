Justice lacking all around
I would like to commend Beth Barker for her letter in the Wednesday, June 10, News and Tribune. She said much of what I, and probably others, have been thinking. We have not seen the slain officers during these protests that turned into riots be spoken about in the media. They gave their lives trying to protect the rights and property of others. Their lives do matter.
And if all of this was about the mistreatment of blacks, why did black store owners lose their livelihood when [their stores were] trashed and burned by the mobs? Already wondering if they would recover from the COVID-19 shutdown, now it is doubtful some will ever be able to open their doors. Where is the justice for them?
Sandra K. Naugle, Sellersburg
