Kudos to liquor law compliant stores
With the growing industry of alcohol in Clark County, we also see increased access to alcohol for youth. It is important to our community to ensure that our alcohol vendors are compliant with laws and regulations that have been put into place to protect youth from accessing alcohol. We are thankful to vendors that work to limit youth from alcohol. Of those that were checked for compliancy by the Indiana State Excise Police Survey of Alcohol Compliance checks for 2020 for this quarter, we thank those that passed the checks. Research shows that regular compliance checks are the most effective ways to prevent alcohol sales to underage youth. We’d like to recognize their efforts to follow those laws publicly, and encourage all vendors to continue to work toward limiting access to alcohol from youth by following the laws regarding alcohol sales.
From Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services Inc. and the Clark County Community:
Thank you for your prevention efforts!
Clarksville: Bill and Lou’s Liquors (Lewis and Clark Parkway); CVS #10757 (Blackiston Mill Road); Sam’s Club #4851; Walmart #1476 (Veterans Parkway); Kroger L-762 (Lewis and Clark); Thortons #64 (Lewis and Clark); Walgreens #03223 (Lewis and Clark); Target #2068 (Veterans); Speedway #5018 (Lewis and Clark); Buffalo Wild Wings #223 (Veterans); Longhorn Steakhouse (Veterans); Olive Garden Italian (Veterans); Hooters of Clarksville (Lewis and Clark); Chuy’s (Veterans); Kansai Japanese Steakhouse (Veterans); B C Roosters; Red Lobster (Lewis and Clark); Bubba’s 33; Naila’s Caribbean Cuisine (Veterans); Cheddar’s (Veterans); Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Veterans); Chill Burger (Veterans); Mission BBQ (Veterans); First Watch (Veterans); Blaze Pizza (Veterans); Storming Crab II (Veterans); Applebee’s (Lewis and Clark); Chili’s Grill and Bar (Lewis and Clark); Senior Iguana’s; Texas Roadhouse (Lewis and Clark); Logan’s Roadhouse (Hwy 131); Outback Steakhouse (Veterans)
Henryville: Circle K #4700130; Dollar General #16605
Jeffersonville: Circle K #4702225 (Hamburg Pike); Dollar General #11780 (Charlestown/New Albany Pike); Rivertowne Liquors 2 (Charlestown/New Albany); Circle K #4702394 (Veterans); 19th Green (Hamburg); Mexico City (Hamburg); Rapid Fire Pizza (Veterans); Wild Eggs (Veterans); BoomBozz Pizza (Veterans)
New Washington: Dollar General #11040 (Hwy 62); Four Quarters Mini Mart LLC (Hwy 62); Sweathogs Bar and Grill
Charlestown: American Legion #335; B and O Liquor; Jay C Store #57; Highway 62 Food Mart; Circle K #4700118; Cooper’s Corner Mart LLC; Dollar General #701; Walgreen’s #17942; Charlestown Hotel Group LLC; San Pedro Inc.; Yamato Restaurant
Otisco: Dollar General #19436; Pirates 1
New Albany: Keg Liquors (Charlestown Road)
Neta White, Prevention Educational/Community Coordinator Our Place Drug and Alcohol Educational Services Inc.
