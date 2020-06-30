As a Jeffersonville High School student, I believe that the Greater Clark County School system’s return to school plan comes up short by not requiring masks. Since Jeff High is such a large school with upwards of 30 students in a classroom, proper distancing of six feet is unachievable. Because of this limitation, mandating students and staff to wear masks is vital to the health and safety of every person in GCCS.
The online options offered may be safer, but they are not an adequate substitute for in-person instruction. If students stay home to protect their health, they are not provided an equal opportunity education. To receive the education I deserve, I have no choice but to attend traditional school. I also have uncontrolled severe asthma that forces me to take immunosuppressive medications daily. That compounded with my already weakened respiratory function makes me a candidate for severe COVID-19. I should not have to make the choice between my health and my education.
I have witnessed how JHS emphasizes safety in school by banning backpacks, keeping a closed campus, and practicing lockdown drills. These measures are to keep us prepared if the worst is ever upon us, and right now there is a different threat in the world. Masks are crucial to protect students and staff from this new danger to health and safety. Students are the future of our country and our world, so please protect us.
Making masks a recommendation rather than a requirement contradicts a JHS Belief Statement that says “All students should be provided a safe, orderly, and positive learning environment.” In a world that is struggling for protection against this virus, school should be a place where students feel safe and don’t have to fear they are jeopardizing their health. PRIDE also emphasizes respect, and by not requiring masks, the health and safety of students and staff are not being respected.
I am proud of the education I’ve been so blessed to receive at JHS. I am proud of how JHS has always valued not only students’ education, but how they have valued each student as a person, helping us grow into who we are capable of becoming. I am proud to be a JHS Red Devil, and I would hate for that pride to stop here.
Corinne Dilger, Sellersburg
