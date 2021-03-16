Legislators failing pregnant workers
When I became a childbirth educator and doula, my mentors warned me that “when you work with birth, you also work with death.” Sadly I learned how true this was, as I attended funerals for babies and grieved with my clients. I was not prepared when one of the moms died; I don’t know how anybody can be.
Indiana is the third worst for maternal mortality, and sadly, this makes sense to me. I can bear witness to the difficulties rural moms have accessing care, how mothers — black, white, brown, young, old — are not listened to or believed when they ask for help, are forced to go back to work too early, or told they have to wait weeks for a mental health appointment.
Our legislators are ignoring the real needs of pregnant workers and new mothers, choosing to pass a meaningless bill on pregnancy workplace accommodations and not hearing a bill to help mothers on Pregnancy Medicaid for a full year after birth.
This is why I am attending Hoosier Action’s event, Reclaim Our Future Vigil and Call to Action (https://www.hoosieraction.org/our-future), on March 23. Please join me (socially distanced and COVID-19-safe) on the Statehouse lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while we let our legislators know they need to do more for families.
Georgann Cattelona, Bloomington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.